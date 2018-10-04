Police Car Rammed During Traffic Stop – Arrest Made - Gateway Gazette

Airdrie, Alberta: On October 2nd, 2018 Airdrie RCMP were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint in a field by Township Road 273A and Dickson Stevenson Trail. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, ramming the police vehicle and narrowly missing the police officer who jumped out of the way. A pursuit ensued but due to high rates of speed and dangerous road conditions, the pursuit was ended. The police officer was not injured during this event.

On October 3rd, 2018 at approximately 12:45 hours, investigation by Airdrie Crime Reduction Unit led them to CrossIron Mills Mall where the stolen truck used in the ramming of police officer was recovered (unoccupied). Members of Airdrie CRU, Airdrie GIS, and Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team located the suspect inside the mall, where he was arrested on outstanding warrants after a brief foot pursuit. Additional stolen property was recovered from inside the stolen truck.

40 year old Robert FOX of Longview, Alberta is facing 10 charges, including the following:

Assault with a weapon – Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while being pursued by Police – Section 249.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Resists/Obstructs a public officer – Section 129(a) of the Criminal Code

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Section 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – Section 430(3) of the Criminal Code

He has been remanded into custody and will appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on October 9th, 2018.

Airdrie RCMP would like to recognize the great work provided by the CrossIron Mills Mall security personnel. Their quick response aided RCMP in this safe apprehension of a dangerous suspect.