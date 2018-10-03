Police Car Rammed During Traffic Stop - Gateway Gazette

Airdrie, Alberta– Airdrie RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a stolen 2005 Black Ford Super duty truck with Alberta licence plate BJJ 9959.

RCMP were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint in a field by Township Road 273A and Dickson Stevenson Trail. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, ramming the police vehicle and narrowly missing the police officer who jumped out of the way. A pursuit ensued but due to high rates of speed and dangerous road conditions, the pursuit was ended. The police officer was not injured during this event.

The truck was stolen from Calgary, AB on October 1st, 2018. It had initially been pulling a 30 foot flat deck trailer which was dumped somewhere near that area.