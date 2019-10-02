Police, Peace Officers Memorial Day: Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement to honour police and peace officers:

“Police and peace officers are real-life superheroes. Working under intense pressure and scrutiny, they uphold public safety, confront violence and see things we never have to.

“They do this for Albertans and have for a long time. Tragically, their dedication comes at a steep price. Since 1876, 100 men and women have fallen in the line of duty across what is now our province. We owe all of them a debt of eternal gratitude.

“Each officer in Alberta heading out on another shift takes the same risks. Let us remember the courage that brings them into the ranks. And the strength that keeps them there in the toughest situations.

“To the officers who have given their lives, we are deeply thankful for your service. To the family, friends and loved ones that carry on their memories, we stand with you through your grief and mourning. We will remember them.”