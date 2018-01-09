By Calgary Humane Society

WANT TO FIND OUT HOW A CUP OF COFFEE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE LIFE OF A HOMELESS ANIMAL?

You could almost say that the shelter runs on coffee… which is why we are so happy to be partnering with the good folks over at Rosso Coffee Roasters to bring you our first ever Pop-up Cat Cafe Event! Rosso will be bringing their mobile coffee shop on Saturday January 13th, 2018. They will be serving up fresh brewed lattes and drip coffee for a donation, with all proceeds going towards the animals in our care.

Wait, there’s more! Rosso will also be bringing fresh roasted coffee beans & things for you to brew at home. $5 from every coffee store purchase will go towards the animals in our care. We will also be welcoming Pooch N Perks to the shelter, who will be dishing out delicious human snacks to compliment that delicious latte!

Throughout the day, we will be hosting a draw for a cool Rosso Coffee gift basket. All you have to do is show that you “like” Calgary Humane Society’s Facebook page and you will receive a ballot. Earn more ballots by making a purchase at our Pet Gear Store or by adopting an animal.

ANY DONATION, NO MATTER HOW GRANDE OR TALL, WILL HELP SUPPORT AN ANIMAL IN OUR CARE:

$5 will buy food and treats for one dog for one day

$10 will buy veggies for all of our bunnies for one day

$20 will provide care, food and shelter for one cat for one day

JOIN US FOR A CUP OF COFFEE

SATURDAY JANUARY 13, 2018 | 10:00AM TO 5:00PM

