Poppies to be Dedicated as Part of Commemoration at Calgary Cathedral - Gateway Gazette

Over 7,000 knitted and crocheted poppies commemorate the One Hundredth Anniversary of the Armistice on November 11, 2018. They will be dedicated by the Dean of Calgary at the 10:30 am choral service on November 11, 2018.

All are most welcome.

The poppies have come from all over Canada, the United States and from places as far away as New Zealand.

It is the prayer of the members of the Cathedral congregation that all those who look on this installation will call to mind all those who died in service to their country and that they will consecrate their lives to working for peace and justice, not only in this city but throughout the world.

As you pause to look, remember Christ the Redeemer whose supreme sacrifice for the sake of the world is both the pattern and fulfillment of the sacrifice of all those who gave up their lives for the love of peace.

The Cathedral Church of the Redeemer is the Mother Church of the Anglican Diocese of Calgary and the seat of its Bishop.

Poppies on and in the Cathedral

Pippa FitzGerald-Finch orchestrated a large number of volunteers to put nearly 8000 poppies inside and outside the Cathedral.

Source: The Cathedral Church of the Redeemer