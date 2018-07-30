Popular Tourism Startup Seminar Returns - Gateway Gazette

Back by popular demand, a free seminar is coming to more Alberta communities to help entrepreneurs interested in starting a tourism business, expanding opportunities and attracting more tourists.

The one-day Tourism Entrepreneurship Startup Seminar (TESS) provides entrepreneurs with free expert advice and information about the opportunities and challenges facing the tourism industry. The goal is to help new businesses get the information and resources they need to launch and succeed.

“The positive response to the Tourism Entrepreneurship Startup Seminar demonstrates the interest many Albertans have in developing a tourism business. It also highlights the continued potential of Alberta’s tourism sector to create jobs, diversify the economy and generate investment in communities across the province. With its combination of strong business fundamentals and expert knowledge, the seminar offers an excellent foundation to help new and would-be tourism entrepreneurs achieve success.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“The Tourism Entrepreneurship Startup Seminar was a great way to network with others in the local tourism area, as well as access resources relating to tourism in Alberta. I appreciated connecting with individuals from Travel Alberta and Alberta Culture and Tourism, as well as the practical and relevant information they provided in the seminar. I would definitely recommend this session to entrepreneurs in Alberta tourism.” ~Kimberley Tew, Bar F Ranch House

“Tourism Entrepreneurship Startup Seminar attendees in Camrose found it educational, came away with new ideas and made new connections within Alberta’s tourism industry. The feedback we received was very positive and there is interest in having additional seminars to provide more information and resources for tourism operators.” ~Jennifer Filip, executive director, Tourism Camrose

The seminar series returns on Aug. 15 in Edmonton. TESS addresses key tourism business topics like seasonality, financing and marketing in a one-day discussion-based format. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required and subject to availability.

To date, TESS has been hosted in Cold Lake, High Prairie, Drumheller, Airdrie, Peace River, Camrose, Jasper and Strathcona County, reaching more than 140 participants. The seminar has been well received, with most participants rating TESS as excellent and indicating they would recommend the seminar to others.

TESS is part of Culture and Tourism’s suite of Tourism Entrepreneurship Programs, which offer tools and services to help entrepreneurs start new tourism businesses and help existing tourism entrepreneurs innovate, expand or refresh their operations. The programs support the government’s efforts to increase the development of must-experience tourism destinations to grow tourism in Alberta.

Seminar dates and locations

Aug. 15 – Edmonton

Aug. 22 – Calgary

Aug. 23 – Grande Prairie

Aug. 24 – Lethbridge

Oct. 2 – Red Deer

Oct. 4 – Fort McMurray

More seminar locations will be announced on an ongoing basis, based on demand. Visit the TESS web page at culturetourism.alberta.ca/TESS for up-to-date information.

In 2016, nearly 35 million people visited Alberta and spent $8.5 billion.