Pork Export Suspension: Minister Dreeshen - Gateway Gazette

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen issued the following statement in response to a Red Deer plant being subjected to a pork export suspension by China:

“We are deeply concerned by the action taken by the Chinese government and are taking immediate steps to help resolve the situation.

“The federal government must find a resolution to these diplomatic disputes and restore access to our agricultural export markets. We are working with them to do so.

“Alberta has offered up every technical and scientific capability we have to help work with Canada and the People’s Republic of China in this matter.

“Alberta, Canada and the other provinces have agreed to extend the AgriStability participation deadline to July 2, enabling Alberta producers affected by the Canada/China trade dispute to have access to business risk-management programs. The two-month sign-up extension will apply to all sectors.

“Market access is a critical issue for Alberta’s farmers and ranchers and we are standing with them to ensure they continue to have access to the support programs they need.

“We are also building more demand for Alberta’s high-quality products – in more places – by leading and participating in trade missions to promote our agricultural sector.

“You can count on the Alberta government to stand up for Alberta. We will not sit idly by while these disruptions continue to impact Alberta producers.”