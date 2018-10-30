Portrait Unveiling of 35th Speaker of the House - Gateway Gazette

Leave a Comment:
The official portrait of the Honourable Andrew Scheer, 35th Speaker of the House of Commons, was unveiled October 17th. The painting is the work of Canadian artist Juan Carlos Martínez.
