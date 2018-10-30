Portrait Unveiling of 35th Speaker of the House - Gateway Gazette

Portrait Unveiling of 35th Speaker of the House

By Contributor

Oct 30

The official portrait of the Honourable Andrew Scheer, 35th Speaker of the House of Commons, was unveiled October 17th. The painting is the work of Canadian artist Juan Carlos Martínez.

