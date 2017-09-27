Post-secondary Board Chairs Appointed

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt welcomes board chairs to Mount Royal University and Bow Valley College.

David Collyer will resume his position as the board chair of the Bow Valley College Board of Governors and Susan Mallon will join Mount Royal University Board of Governors as the new chair.

“Mr. Collyer and Ms. Mallon both bring a tremendous amount of experience at the board and community level which will be an asset to our public institutions. Their commitment to serving the community will help ensure Alberta’s adult learning system continues to be responsive to the needs of its learners. I look forward to working with both of them.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

Public members on post-secondary boards play an essential role providing leadership and representing the interests of Albertans. The chair represents the Board of Governors to the minister of Advanced Education. Post-secondary boards are responsible for guiding the future of the institution and are accountable for ensuring public funds are used effectively and appropriately.

“I am deeply honoured to chair the board and look forward to working with students, stakeholders, fellow board members and the community to ensure Mount Royal University continues its proud tradition as a first-class post-secondary institution.” Susan Mallon, chair, Mount Royal University Board of Governors

Mallon has served on the Mount Royal University Board of Governors since 2016. She has a wealth of experience in community service from her current role as the CEO of the Carya Society of Calgary to her work with the City of Calgary and Calgary Chamber of Voluntary Organizations. She holds both a Bachelor of Social Work and a Bachelor of Arts degree from McMaster University, a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Calgary and an MBA in Human Resources and Marketing degree from the University of Calgary.

“It is a privilege to serve as board chair of Bow Valley College, a post-secondary institution that has a very strong track record in meeting the needs of Albertans. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the college, the provincial government and stakeholders to ensure we continue to deliver value for our learners, the community and employers.” David Collyer, chair, Bow Valley College Board of Governors

Collyer has served on Bow Valley College’s Board of Governors as the board chair since 2014. Collyer has many years of strategic and operational leadership in Alberta’s oil and gas sector, including nearly 30 years with Shell Canada Ltd. and as president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers from 2008 to 2014. Collyer has a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration, both from the University of Alberta. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Currently, he is co-chair of the Government of Alberta’s Oil Sands Advisory Group.

The board chairs are appointed for a term of up to three years. No honorarium is paid. The chair and board members are reimbursed for allowable expenses as per institutional policy.