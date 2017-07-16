Power Lifts to Reduce Injuries for Paramedics

“Alberta paramedics dedicate their work every day to saving lives. We want to make sure they can perform their jobs without risk of injury. Installing this new lift technology will mean a safer workplace for paramedics, by helping protect them from work-related physical strain and injury.”
Alberta Health Services installed electronic lifts in eight inter-facility transfer vehicles in 2015 as part of a pilot project. During that time, not a single lift-related injury was reported by staff using the new equipment. Over that same 18-month period, 84 patient-handling injuries were reported amongst EMS staff working on vehicles without the lifts.
“Protecting the health and safety of our staff is one of our top priorities. Every employee deserves to work in the safest environment possible and it is our job to ensure that happens.”
The government is investing $20 million to equip AHS ground ambulances with the power stretchers and load systems. The equipment will also be standard issue in all new AHS ground ambulances.
“Repetitive lifting is one of the leading causes of injuries to EMS practitioners. The new power stretchers and lift system will reduce the frequency of front-line crews having to physically lift patients in and out of ambulances, reducing the risk of injuries.”
“This is a great start. Our members work hard to help and heal patients. Far too often they become patients because of unnecessary injuries they suffer at work.”
Installation of the new equipment will begin this summer on ambulances across the province with the work anticipated to be complete by spring 2018.