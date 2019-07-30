Praise for Keyano College for Backing Free Speech - Gateway Gazette

The advanced education minister is applauding Keyano College for adopting free speech principles to ensure diverse opinions are heard on its campuses.

The college’s Board of Governors voted unanimously on July 11 to support the key principles of the Chicago Statement on Free Expression. These principles aim to ensure the protection of freedom of expression on campus.

“The Keyano College Board of Governors is showing strong leadership by adopting the Chicago principles that will ensure freedom of expression across all its campuses in the Region of Wood Buffalo. Free speech is not only at the heart of the academic experience but it is also an essential pillar of democracy.

“It is important that our post-secondary institutions remain bastions of free thinking and dialogue, where all members are able to engage in true discovery and learning.

“I’m happy to work collegially with our post-secondary institutions on fulfilling this important commitment to Albertans.”Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

The Alberta government is working with universities and colleges across the province to strengthen free speech on campuses. Institutions have been asked to formally adopt the Chicago Statement or to develop their own policies that are compliant with the spirit of the Chicago Statement.

“Citizens have the right to pronounce their opinions, morals, ethics and world views within the limits of Canadian law, and institutions should not attempt to shield students from these ideas. At the same time, people have the right to criticize and question other views expressed on campus, within the same limits.”Brent Davis, first vice chair, Keyano College Board of Governors

