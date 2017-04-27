Pre-Summer Blow-out Sale at Pharmasave Black Diamond

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 27

Our Easter Sale has now ended

BUT

We’ve decided to make room for our

NEW Summer Inventory

by Having a HUGE Blow Out Sale

50% to 75% OFF

on selected items

Come on in and grab some awesome deals!

Visit our website: Pharmasave Black Diamond

Click here for our Super Flyer Sale

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

An Open Invitation to our Community from ATB Black Diamond

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Where to Find Help in Dealing with an Addiction

If You’re an RPhT we want you! – Now Hiring Pharmasave Black Diamond

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Overcoming an Addiction

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Petition – Return Control of Education to Individual Albertans Next Post Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Talk to Your Family About Organ Donation
%d bloggers like this: