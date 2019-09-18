Premier Heads to U.S. to Boost Investment and Jobs - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney is travelling to New York, Ohio and New Brunswick to promote Alberta to U.S. and Canadian lawmakers, business leaders and investors.

The trip, from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, is part of the Premier’s strategy to drive investment to Alberta and stimulate economic growth and job creation across all sectors in the province.

Premier Kenney will be speaking to international investors and promoting Alberta as a place that’s open for business. He will introduce Alberta’s Job Creation Tax Cut to the global investment community to emphasize that Alberta is the lowest-taxed jurisdiction in Canada, and will be more competitive than 44 U.S. states by 2023. He will also highlight the government’s efforts to reduce red tape and regulatory burdens to speed up approvals and make our province a key global investment destination.

Premier Kenney will also focus on Alberta’s longstanding trade relationship and position as the U.S.’s most reliable and responsible energy supplier. A key part of the recent provincial election was to challenge the misinformation spread about Alberta’s responsible energy industry. The Premier will bring this message directly to top decision makers who drive global investment.

In New Brunswick, Premier Kenney will deliver a keynote address on the future of Canada’s energy industry and Alberta’s leadership in eliminating unnecessary barriers to free trade within Canada at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s annual general meeting and convention.

The estimated cost of the mission to the U.S. for the Premier, four political staff, one public servant and a security detail is $46,000.

Premier Kenney’s Itinerary*

Saturday, Sept. 14 Travel to New York Sunday, Sept. 15 Personal day (costs paid for by Premier Kenney) Monday, Sept. 16 Meeting with Consul General of Canada Phyllis YaffeInterviews with business media outletsMeetings with global investment and private equity firmsSpeaking at the Manhattan Institute Tuesday, Sept. 17 Meetings with investors, fund managers and business leaders Wednesday, Sept. 18 Meetings with investorsTravel to Ohio Thursday, Sept. 19 Roundtable with energy stakeholdersTour of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery Friday, Sept. 20 Attending the North American Strategy for Competitiveness Network (NASCO) 2019 Continental ReunionParticipating in a fireside chat at NASCOTrilateral meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ohio State Governor Mike De Wine Saturday, Sept.21 Travel to Saint John, New BrunswickKeynote – The future of Canada’s energy industry and eliminating interprovincial trade barriers, AGM of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Sunday, Sept. 22 Travel to Calgary

*Subject to change.