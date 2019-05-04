Premier Kenney Announces New Deputy of Executive Council - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney has announced the appointment of Ray Gilmour as Deputy Minister of Executive Council.

Gilmour was appointed Associate Deputy Minister of Executive Council and Deputy Minister of Operations in 2016.

He was also appointed Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs in 2018. Previously, Gilmour held deputy minister roles in Treasury Board, Infrastructure, Sustainable Resource Development and Municipal Affairs.

“Ray is an experienced leader with a strong track record. He brings a wealth of public-sector and financial expertise to the job that will be important as we work to kick-start the economy and get our financial house in order. I look forward to working with Ray.” Premier Jason Kenney

Marcia Nelson, former Deputy Minister of Executive Council, has accepted an appointment to the University of Calgary as an Executive Fellow in both the Canadian Centre for Advanced Leadership in the Haskayne School of Business, and the School of Public Policy, where she will contribute her extensive knowledge of government, leadership of complex organizations and various topics in public policy. In her new role, she will remain available to government in an advisory capacity on matters in the public interest.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Marcia for her outstanding leadership of the Alberta public service over the last three years, and in ensuring a smooth and efficient transition to power. Her foresight and attentiveness during this time will set the new government up to act quickly and decisively on our ambitious plan to get Alberta back to work. I wish her the very best at the University of Calgary and am pleased that our government will be able to continue calling on her for advice.” Premier Jason Kenney

“I am very pleased to welcome Marcia to the University of Calgary. Our students and faculty will benefit from Marcia’s over 30 years of public-sector experience and her leadership in navigating the relationship between business, government and advanced education.” Dr. Dru Marshall, Provost and Vice President (Academic), University of Calgary