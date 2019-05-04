Premier Kenney Appoints Strong Team Ready to Lead

“Albertans gave our new government a huge democratic mandate for bold change that gets our economy back to work and stands up for this province. This is a strong team that is ready to lead, and to deliver that change starting today.” Premier Jason Kenney

Alberta’s new government is one of the most youthful in Canada, with a strong mandate to represent all Albertans. Diversity is reflected through the 13 different languages spoken by ministers and, for the first time, Alberta will have a minister responsible for Multiculturalism, as well as a dedicated parliamentary secretary. The province will be well served in attracting entrepreneurial immigrants who create jobs and bring economic growth to Alberta with a Minister of Immigration.

“Many of the ministers appointed are Albertans by choice and not chance, having immigrated to this province because they saw it as a land of opportunity that they now seek to serve. Alberta’s new cabinet includes farmers, teachers, tradespeople, small business owners, lawyers, business executives, musicians, oil and gas experts, public servants and a range of other professional backgrounds. These ministers are in touch with the lives of the people they will be serving.” Premier Jason Kenney

“This is a young, energetic and diverse team with deep experience. With an average age of 43, most members of this cabinet are new to public service. They ran for all of the right reasons: because they want to work hard to reverse years of economic decline and stagnation, and to get our economy moving again. This is a team that will be obsessed with creating jobs, showing the world that Alberta is open for business again, and fighting for a fair deal in Canada.” Premier Jason Kenney

Premier Kenney and cabinet will meet for the first time immediately after the swearing-in. They will be focused on getting to work on Day One, implementing the comprehensive United Conservative agenda. Later today, Premier Kenney will be launching his strategy to stand up for Albertans, beginning with a presentation to a Senate committee, opposing the disastrous Bill C-48 – a bill unfairly targeting and discriminating against Alberta resources.

Full biographies for Alberta’s new cabinet can be found on Alberta.ca.

Ministers

Premier Jason Kenney, President of Executive Council and Minister of Intergovernmental Relations

Demetrios Nicolaides, Minister of Advanced Education

Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Rebecca Shulz, Minister of Children’s Services

Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration

Kaycee Madu, Minister of Municipal Affairs

Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation

Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Associate Ministers

Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas

Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape

Parliamentary Secretary

Muhammad Yaseen, Parliamentary Secretary of Immigration

Major non-cabinet assignments

Jason Nixon, House Leader

Doug Schweitzer, Deputy House Leader

Ric McIver, Deputy House Leader

Sonya Savage, Deputy House Leader

Mike Ellis, Whip

Joseph Schow, Deputy Whip