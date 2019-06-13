Premier Kenney Headed East to Attract Investment - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney is travelling to Quebec and Atlantic Canada to meet with global investors and provincial premiers.

Premier Kenney and Quebec Premier Legault connect over dinner

The trip is part of the Premier’s strategy to stand up for Alberta, attract job-creating investment to the province and find common ground with other provincial governments.

The Premier will begin his trip by speaking to dozens of top global investors in Montreal the evening of June 11. On June 12, he will be a keynote speaker at the Conference de Montreal, a major international business gathering. His message will be that Alberta is open for business: as of July 1, Alberta will have the lowest taxes on job creators in Canada and by 2022 nearly the lowest in North America.

Premier Kenney will also underscore the government’s red tape reduction initiative and other measures to attract new job-creating investment, partly to help diversify Alberta’s economy.

On June 12, Premier Kenney will also meet with his counterpart Quebec Premier Francois Legault in Quebec City. The discussion will follow up on Premier Kenney’s outreach to the province of Quebec and Premier Legault in his election night speech, seeking to identify areas of common ground with Quebec, such as the defence of provincial jurisdiction against federal interference on initiatives such as Bill C-69.

Premier Kenney will then travel to New Brunswick to meet with Premier Blaine Higgs and members of his government. Premier Higgs has been an outspoken ally of Alberta’s on environmentally responsible resource development, the construction of pipelines and opposition to the carbon tax and federal Bill C-69.

On June 14, the Premier will speak to the St. John Board of Trade, underscoring the need for a strong alliance between Western Canada and Atlantic Canada on jobs, prosperity and resources. Following this, he will tour the Irving Refinery, which would have been the end point of the Energy East pipeline. His visit will underscore the importance and potential to be partners in prosperity by constructing pipelines as a national unity project.

Finally, Premier Kenney will travel to Charlottetown and Prince Edward Island to meet with newly elected Premier Dennis King to reiterate his message on shared prosperity and national unity.

The trip follows the Government of Alberta’s leadership in securing the support of six premiers writing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urgently asking the federal government not to revert on 188 amendments recently made in the Senate to Bill C-69.

Itinerary for Premier Kenney*

Tuesday, June 11 Travel to Montreal Wednesday, June 12 Keynote – Towards an Energy Future plenary session, Conference of Montreal, International Economic Forum of the AmericasMeetingsSpeech on the future of energy – Sagard HoldingsTravel to Quebec CityMeeting with Quebec Premier Francois Legault Thursday, June 13 Travel to FrederictonMeeting with New Brunswick Premier Blaine HiggsTravel to Saint John Friday, June 14 Keynote – Saint John Board of TradeTravel to CharlottetownMeeting with Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King Saturday, June 15 Travel to Edmonton

*Subject to change.