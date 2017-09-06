Premier Notley Announces Staff Changes in Premier’s Office

Premier Rachel Notley today named Nathan Rotman as her Chief of Staff.

Rotman replaces John Heaney, who served in the role since December 2016. Heaney will serve as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Premier until Oct. 6, before returning to the practice of law in Victoria, B.C.

Before his appointment as Chief of Staff, Rotman served as Director, Issues Management, in the Premier’s Office and as Chief of Staff to the Minister of Finance and President of Treasury Board.

“Nathan is enormously qualified as a senior leader within the Alberta government. His expertise will help our government continue moving forward on Albertans’ priorities: supporting jobs, growing our economy and securing market access for our oil. I am very pleased to welcome him into his new role. “I’d like to thank John for his service to my government and the people of Alberta. He was instrumental in advancing such major initiatives as the Climate Leadership Plan, establishing a stable electricity market and securing approval for two new pipelines. On behalf of our government, I offer my heartfelt appreciation for his tremendous contribution to Alberta.” Rachel Notley, Premier

The staffing changes will take effect Oct. 6.