Premier Notley Congratulates Next B.C. Premier

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement about the change in government in British Columbia:

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to B.C. Premier-Designate John Horgan and my appreciation and thanks to Premier Christy Clark for her dedicated public service.

“Alberta and British Columbia share more than a border. We are bound together by deep personal and economic ties and a commitment to building strong communities with good jobs, strong public services and a clean environment.

“I know that Premier-Designate Horgan is a champion for these values. I look forward to working with him and his new government to advance our shared interests and to make life better for the people of our two provinces.”