Premier and Treaty 8 Chiefs of Alberta Meet

Premier Rachel Notley and Chiefs of Treaty 8 First Nations held their first annual meeting to discuss progress on the Treaty 8 Protocol Agreement.

Signed in April 2016, the agreement established a commitment by the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta and government to meet and address priority issues, which include:

women and children

consultation development and the environment

economy and employment

education

health

infrastructure

“Our work together through the protocol agreement is vital to forging a meaningful path forward with the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta. Through this agreement, we are able to strengthen our relationship and fulfil a shared vision to make life better for First Nations people in Alberta.” Rachel Notley, Premier

“The Chiefs of Treaty 8 (Alberta) and the Premier, with her cabinet, have made a commitment to consider action-oriented solutions that can help our communities. We must be partners in the implementation of these solutions so that everyone – First Nations and Albertans – lives in prosperous, healthy communities.” Rupert Meneen, Grand Chief, Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta

Since the signing, progress on the Treaty 8 Protocol Agreement includes commitments to:

work on language and culture revitalization

address health gaps through culturally-based health-care approaches

explore an economic development strategy for the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta

Premier Notley committed to holding annual meetings with the Chiefs of the Treaty 8 First Nations and government ministers to discuss the agreement.