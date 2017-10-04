Premier and Treaty 8 Chiefs of Alberta Meet

“Our work together through the protocol agreement is vital to forging a meaningful path forward with the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta. Through this agreement, we are able to strengthen our relationship and fulfil a shared vision to make life better for First Nations people in Alberta.”
“The Chiefs of Treaty 8 (Alberta) and the Premier, with her cabinet, have made a commitment to consider action-oriented solutions that can help our communities. We must be partners in the implementation of these solutions so that everyone – First Nations and Albertans – lives in prosperous, healthy communities.”
Since the signing, progress on the Treaty 8 Protocol Agreement includes commitments to:
Premier Notley committed to holding annual meetings with the Chiefs of the Treaty 8 First Nations and government ministers to discuss the agreement.