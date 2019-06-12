 Premiers Issue Joint Letter to Prime Minister - Gateway Gazette

Premiers Issue Joint Letter to Prime Minister

By Contributor

Jun 12

The Premiers of Ontario, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and the Northwest Territories have expressed a unified voice to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on bills C-69 and C-48.

The joint letter from the five provinces and N.W.T. outlines concerns about the economic impact of the legislation proposed by the House of Commons and requests immediate action to refine or eliminate the bills.

A copy of the letter is available online.

