Premiers Support B.C. Wildfire Efforts

Premier Rachel Notley and her counterparts from across Canada, who are meeting in Edmonton, have issued the following statement in support of British Columbia’s efforts to manage wildfires:

“Premiers began their annual summer meeting in Edmonton today with an expression of support for the communities in British Columbia coping with the wildfire emergency in that province.

“The Premiers praised the courage and dedication of local citizens and emergency responders in this challenging time of crisis and loss.

“They also recognized the help that firefighting personnel from across the country have been able to offer the BC Wildfire Service in managing the wildfires burning in the province.

“Premiers encourage citizens to make a financial donation to a recognized non-profit organization such as the Canadian Red Cross or Salvation Army to support relief efforts.”