Preserving Alberta’s Historical Resources - Gateway Gazette

Minister Aheer with Councillor Crowson, and owner Albert Leong and his family at the Provincial Historic Resource designation two building in Lethbridge’s Chinatown.
Two adjacent buildings in Lethbridge’s historic Chinatown – the Bow On Tong Co. and Wing Wah Chong Co. buildings – reflect the contributions and hardships of early Chinese immigrants to Alberta. The Richards Block building in Edmonton is part of the Old Strathcona Provincial Historic Area.
“Across the province, dedicated Albertans are working to preserve and promote appreciation for our rich and diverse history. Through these efforts, we are keeping our history alive and building pride in our communities. By revitalizing these buildings, we are creating new economic opportunities.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Alberta Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women
“The Lethbridge Historical Society and local community have been working hard to protect these vital pieces of our past. I am thrilled to see the province supporting one of Alberta’s oldest Chinatowns with these historic resource designations.”Belinda Crowson, Lethbridge city councillor, president of the Lethbridge Historical Society and Save Chinatown Lethbridge
“It means everything to me to have these buildings and my family home restored. These buildings show how people lived, how I lived, and what my community had to do to live. If they were gone, so would many of the stories of Chinese immigrants in Lethbridge.”Albert Leong, owner, Bow On Tong Co. and Wing Wah Chong Co. buildings
Provincial Historic Resource designation protects properties from demolition or changes to their historic character. Owners of designated historic resources are also eligible for conservation funding through the Alberta Historical Resources Foundation.
Owners may wish to apply to have their property assessed for designation as Provincial Historic Resources. To qualify, historic places must be associated with an important aspect of Alberta’s past and retain significant physical site features.