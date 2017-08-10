Preventing Family Violence for New Albertans

The province is investing more than $600,000 into five community projects that help newcomers who may be affected by family violence. The community agencies receiving the grant funding, through the Family and Community Safety Program, have developed culturally appropriate services that include providing education, increasing awareness, supporting victims and engaging men and boys.

“Family violence devastates individuals and communities, and we all have a responsibility to assist our neighbours who are suffering. On behalf of the Alberta government, I’m pleased to support the good work community agencies are doing to care for new Albertans. Only by working together will we end domestic violence.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Stressors such as learning a new language or the pressures of adapting to a new country can contribute to family violence. These programs will ensure community supports are in place to help families adjust as smoothly as possible.

“The REACH Immigrant and Refugee Initiative – Family Violence Prevention in a Cultural Context – focuses on building capacity in the Syrian, Eritrean, Ethiopian, Filipino, Somali, Sudanese and LGBTQ communities to prevent family violence. Our project helps cultural navigators – leaders who are respected by their communities – explore issues that impact family health. REACH Edmonton is grateful to the Alberta government for funding this project.” Jan Fox, executive director of REACH Edmonton

“As Alberta’s multicultural community is growing, the Building Protective Mechanisms within African Francophone Families project will engage African francophone men and young boys as allies to end violence against women and young girls.” Luketa M’Pindou, executive director, Alliance Jeunesse-Famille de l’Alberta Society

Since 2016, the government has provided more than $6 million to community agencies across the province through the Family and Community Safety Program for initiatives to help Albertans affected by family violence.