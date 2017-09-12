Preventing FASD in Alberta

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 12

To mark Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day (September 9th), the government is urging all Albertans to play a role in preventing FASD.

According to the Institute of Health Economics, approximately 46,000 Albertans are living with FASD, and 500 babies in Alberta will be born with FASD this year.

“Having a healthy baby isn’t just a mother’s responsibility. Partners, families, friends and caregivers all play an important role, supporting mothers throughout their pregnancy and offering help if needed. Our government is also there to help, by providing funding to 12 FASD service networks across our province that provide resources and assistance for expectant mothers, as well as individuals with FASD, their families and caregivers. By supporting mothers, we can help raise healthy children, strong families and resilient communities.”

Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

There are a number of ways that partners, family members and friends can help expectant mothers. This can include supporting the expectant mother by joining her in avoiding alcohol during the pregnancy, helping her manage stress in a healthy way, as well as assisting her in seeking professional help, such as counselling or addiction services, if needed.

The Government of Alberta has provided $18.45 million for 2017-2018 to support assessment and diagnosis, prevention and support programs for those living with FASD.

Resources for Albertans

  • Twelve FASD service networks across Alberta help prevent, assess and diagnose FASD. They also provide programs and services for those affected by the disorder and their caregivers.
  • Prevention Conversation: A Shared Responsibility – trains health and social services workers to have honest, respectful conversations with women of childbearing age about the impact of alcohol on pregnancy.
  • The Parent-Child Assistance Program (PCAP) – provides 25 communities with support for women with alcohol or drug addictions.
  • The Government of Alberta Learning Series – helps Albertans with FASD, professionals and caregivers learn more about the disorder and how to support those who have it.
  • FASD Awareness Day events are also held across the province.
  • Promote FASD Awareness using the hashtags #abfasd and #FASDay2017.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

10 Tips for Emergency Preparedness For Horse Owners

Kidney March Swept into Calgary from K-Country

Alberta a Black Hole for Private Sector Jobs

How and Why Airlines Sell You Tickets That Do Not Exist

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post James Lozinsky – Full Service Law Practice Next Post Preventing FASD in Alberta
%d bloggers like this: