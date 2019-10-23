Priddis Pub Victimized by Vandals - Gateway Gazette

High Country Rural Crime Watch Association

We’re writing to let you know about ANOTHER Break & Enter that took place at the Priddis Water’s Edge Pub, yesterday, October 21, 2019. The first B&E occurred overnight on October 13, 2019. There’s even more damage this time. These are both under investigation by RCMP.

The owners are feeling victimized and our community is frustrated with this. Please be on the lookout! If you see or hear anything that could help find out who did this, please call the 24/7 RCMP complaints line: 403.933.4262. Let’s share the word to help keep watch and stop these guys.

Video link to October 21: https://www.facebook.com/Jaanikka/videos/vb.528416006/10157475757836007/?type=2&theater

Photos from the mess:

