 Priddis Pub Victimized by Vandals - Gateway Gazette

Priddis Pub Victimized by Vandals

By Contributor

Oct 23

High Country Rural Crime Watch Association

We’re writing to let you know about ANOTHER Break & Enter that took place at the Priddis Water’s Edge Pub, yesterday, October 21, 2019.  The first B&E occurred overnight on October 13, 2019.  There’s even more damage this time.  These are both under investigation by RCMP. 

The owners are feeling victimized and our community is frustrated with this.  Please be on the lookout!  If you see or hear anything that could help find out who did this, please call the 24/7 RCMP complaints line: 403.933.4262.  Let’s share the word to help keep watch and stop these guys. 

Video link to October 21:  https://www.facebook.com/Jaanikka/videos/vb.528416006/10157475757836007/?type=2&theater

Photos from the mess:

A picture containing indoor, floor, kitchen, cabinet Description automatically generated
A picture containing television, monitor, screen, indoor Description automatically generated
A picture containing wall, indoor, ceiling, cabinet Description automatically generated

Website: http://hcrcwa.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HighCountryRuralCrimeWatch/

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Priddis Pub Victimized by Vandals

Longview Library News: The New Mobile Library

Canada Has Liberal Minority Government

Rowan House Responds to Introduction of Clare’s Law Legislation

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Cochrane Unveils First Canadian Fully On-Demand Transit System Next Post Priddis Pub Victimized by Vandals