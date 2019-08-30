Pride Flag-raising: Statement from Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, issued the following statement about raising the Pride flag at McDougall Centre:

Minister Aheer raises the Pride flag in Calgary with Minister Schulz, Associate Minister Luan, Sandra Sutter (Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary), Spencer Belanger (Calgary Outlink Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity), Dustin Franks (Calgary City Hall), and MLA Ellis.

“As Calgary kicks off Pride celebrations, we raise the Pride flag as a symbol of our government’s commitment to building a province where everyone can succeed.

“When we come together to share our stories and create connections, we shine a light on the issues that LGBTQ2S+ people face to this day.

“Calgary Pride is an opportunity to celebrate unity and our diverse community. It’s also a good occasion to show gratitude for the numerous successes and contributions of LGBTQ2S+ Albertans.

“This week, we recognize the progress we have made, and look to the work that we continue together to ensure all people are treated with respect, kindness and love.

“I encourage all Albertans to stand with me in supporting LGBTQ2S+ communities and the freedom to love. For everyone taking part in the celebrations this week, Happy Pride!”