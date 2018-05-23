Priority Crimes Task Force charges four after counterfeit credit card search warrant - Gateway Gazette

Red Deer, Alberta – A man and a woman face a total of 84 criminal charges related to stolen and counterfeit credit cards after a Priority Crimes Task Force investigation that began in early March and culminated in a search warrant at a Sylvan Lake residence where RCMP seized credit card counterfeiting items and stolen credit cards. The investigation and search warrant were executed collaboratively by Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP.

Shortly before 9:30 am on March 16, RCMP executed the search warrant at a residence on Sylvan Drive and took four people into custody without incident. During the search, RCMP seized a number of stolen credit cards, cheques, identity documents, what is believed to be methamphetamine, and a shotgun. With regard to the counterfeit investigation, RCMP seized numerous electronics and items consistent with counterfeit and forgery activities, including a credit card embossing machine and a card printer.

RCMP then spent many more hours investigating the origin of the items seized to determine which were stolen and which may be forgeries in order to lay the appropriate charges. A number of the credit cards and identity documents had been stolen after they were left in vehicles that were subsequently broken into, in central Alberta and beyond.

42 year old James Johnstone Jardine was wanted on six outstanding warrants for fraud under $5,000 at the time of his arrest and now faces 43 further charges:

Criminal Code 342.01 – Possession of instrument used for forging credit cards X 3

Criminal Code 342(1)(b) – Forgery of credit card

Criminal Code 366(1)(a) – Forgery X 7

Criminal Code 91(1) – Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Criminal Code 86(1) – Careless use of a firearm

Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000 X 28

Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation X 2

Jardine is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on September 18 at 9:30 am.

46 year old Rachel Jean Meyerink was wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time of her arrest and faces the following 41 additional charges:

Criminal Code 342.01 – Possession of instrument used for forging credit cards X 3

Criminal Code 342(1)(b) – Forgery of credit card

Criminal Code 366(1)(a) – Forgery X 7

Criminal Code 91(1) – Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Criminal Code 86(1) – Careless use of a firearm

Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000 X 28

Meyerink is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on September 18 at 9:30 am.

44 year old Chance Tosh Murananka faces the following charges:

CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

Criminal Code 145(3) – Fail to comply with conditions

Chance Muranka is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on August 1 at 9:30 am.

41 year old Travis Jeremy Murananka has already appeared in court and been sentenced on the following charges: