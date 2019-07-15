Private Early Education Provider Being Shut Down - Gateway Gazette

Big Plans for Little Kids Ltd., an Early Childhood Services operator in Calgary, will no longer be funded by the Alberta government following an external review.

As a result of findings from a third-party audit, Alberta Education will not allow Big Plans for Little Kids Ltd. to operate in the 2019-20 school year. All private Early Childhood Services (ECS) operators must comply with the financial requirements set forth by the Government of Alberta, and the audit found that this provider was in violation of those requirements.

“We are putting children first and doing the right things for the right reasons. Alberta Education will work with parents of every child affected to ensure a smooth transition to other ECS operators for the 2019-20 school year, with as little impact as possible on the children. My priority has been, and will remain, supporting the children and their families. Our government expects all ECS operators to use funds appropriately.”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

In late 2018, Alberta Education launched an inquiry into Big Plans for Little Kids Ltd. A governance and financial review conducted by KPMG LLP demonstrated that the ECS operator was in breach of sections of the Education Grants regulation and requirements of the Funding Manual for School Authorities by misusing government grant funds. This, coupled with other issues, led to the rejection of their annual operating plan.

Minister LaGrange has directed Alberta Education to work with parents of every child affected to ensure a smooth transition to other ECS operators. Information has been provided directly to parents, who were given a list of alternative ECS providers. Funding which would have been used by Big Plans for Little Kids Ltd. will follow the child to their new ECS operator.

Related information