Programs Help Producers Rebuild After Wildfire

The Government of Alberta is helping farmers and ranchers recover from the Hilda wildfire by supporting assistance programs.

An assistance program is being set up through the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) where eligible farmers and ranchers can apply for an interest free loan to:

fund working capital

pay expenses

help replace assets

“Albertans come together to help each other in times of need. This time, we are putting our strengths together to support those affected by the wildfires in and around the community of Hilda. I am immensely grateful to everyone who has stepped up to help.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

In addition, the Wildfire Water Supply Program will be available to help replace watering systems damaged by the fire.

Program information and applications will be available Jan. 8. For more details, contact the AFSC at 1-877-899-2372 or call the Ag-Info Centre at 310-FARM (310-3276).

Quick facts