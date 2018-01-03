Programs Help Producers Rebuild After Wildfire

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 03

The Government of Alberta is helping farmers and ranchers recover from the Hilda wildfire by supporting assistance programs.

An assistance program is being set up through the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) where eligible farmers and ranchers can apply for an interest free loan to:

  • fund working capital
  • pay expenses
  • help replace assets

 “Albertans come together to help each other in times of need. This time, we are putting our strengths together to support those affected by the wildfires in and around the community of Hilda. I am immensely grateful to everyone who has stepped up to help.”

~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

In addition, the Wildfire Water Supply Program will be available to help replace watering systems damaged by the fire.

Program information and applications will be available Jan. 8. For more details, contact the AFSC at 1-877-899-2372 or call the Ag-Info Centre at 310-FARM (310-3276).

Quick facts

  • The Hilda wildfires burned about 35,000 hectares in Cypress and Acadia counties.
  • Damage estimates are still being tallied, but losses include damage to pastures, fields, fences and buildings.
  • Nearly 200 head of livestock and one home were lost to the wildfire.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Governments Renew Oil Sands Monitoring Agreement

Royal Canadian Navy on Track to Acquire Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Strengthening Seniors Care in Hinton

“Don’t Name Them” – Criminologist Asks Journalists to Help Stop Mass Shootings

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post High River RCMP Investigate Fatal Collision Next Post “Don’t Name Them” – Criminologist Asks Journalists to Help Stop Mass Shootings
%d bloggers like this: