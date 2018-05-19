Project Green Day: Black Diamond and Turner Valley - Gateway Gazette

The towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are asking volunteers to come out and help with Project Green Day on Saturday, May 26 morning from 9:00a.m. to 12:00noon. Both communities will be spruced up for summer thanks to this annual event.

Various areas of both towns will be cleaned up, along with garbage pick-up along the highway between Turner Valley and Black Diamond, and on the Friendship Trail. The project is led by the Black Diamond Parks and Recreation Committee and the Town of Turner Valley. This is a community effort to improve the appearance of the towns, while also helping to preserve the environment. It is an opportunity to work together and instills local pride and encourages volunteer participation.

In 2017, tons of garbage and recycling was collected by volunteers from both communities and the surrounding MD of Foothills. Project Green Day is a great event that allows community members to be active in helping to keep our environment clean. Thank you to all those who helped in the past. We hope as many and more will join the effort again this year.

Volunteers from both communities are asked to register at the Scott Seaman Sports Rink in Black Diamond. After all the work is done, a volunteer appreciation barbecue will be served at the outdoor rink in Black Diamond around noon courtesy of the Foothills Lions Club.

-friendly door prizes will also be a part of the morning’s activities. Sponsors of this event include the Town of Turner Valley, the Town of Black Diamond, Volker Stevin, Diamond Valley Disposal and the Foothills Lions Club.

For more information, please call the Oilfields Regional Arena at 403-933-5272.

All members of the public and media are invited to attend.