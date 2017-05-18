Project Green Day: Black Diamond and Turner Valley

The towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are asking volunteers to come out and help with Project Green Day on Saturday, May 27th morning from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Both communities will be spruced up for summer thanks to this annual event.

Various areas of both towns will be cleaned up, along with garbage pick-up along the highway between Turner Valley and Black Diamond, and on the Friendship Trail. The project is led by the Black Diamond Parks and Recreation Committee and the Town of Turner Valley. This is a community effort to improve the appearance of the towns, while also helping to preserve the environment. It is an opportunity to work together and instills local pride and encourages volunteer participation.

In 2016, a total of 25 dedicated volunteers from all age groups participated in making the clean up a success. Over 60 volunteer hours were logged for the day, and tons of garbage was collected, including old patio furniture, old car parts, tires and fence posts.

Turner Valley Mayor Kelly Tuck stated, “Project Green Day is a great event that allows community members from Black Diamond, Turner Valley and the M.D. of Foothills to be active in helping to keep our environment clean. Together, we are making a difference –thank you to all those who helped in the past. We hope as many and more will join us this year”.

Volunteers from both communities are asked to register at the Scott Seaman Sports Rink in Black Diamond. A volunteer appreciation BBQ will be served at the outdoor rink in Black Diamond around noon courtesy of the Foothills Lions Club, after all the work is done.

Eco-friendly door prizes and displays will also be a part of the morning’s activities. Sponsors of this event include the Town of Turner Valley, the Town of Black Diamond, Volker Stevin, Diamond Valley Disposal and the Foothills Lions Club.

For more information or to pre-register, please visit one of the towns’ websites at www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca and www.turnervalley.ca. All members of the public and media are invited to attend.

