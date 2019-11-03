Projects Enhance Alberta’s Role as Energy Leader

By advancing two significant energy projects, government is further demonstrating Alberta is open for business and committed to increasing investor confidence.

Teck Resources Ltd.’s Frontier oil sands project and a geothermal exploration project by Terrapin Geothermics would build on Alberta’s energy strengths, while diversifying its vast natural resource potential.

This is the second major oil sands project approval in recent weeks, providing another example of government speeding up its regulatory process. Frontier also requires federal approval. If granted, Teck could move to the next stages of development, including making a final investment decision and applying for other environmental licences and local area development permits.

Government has also granted Terrapin Geothermics the rights to conduct testing operations and explore the geothermal potential of an area near Grande Prairie. This allows the company to begin seeking regulatory approvals for its geothermal power project. This advancement means the project is one step closer to operating test wells within the Municipal District of Greenview.

“Projects like these show that companies have confidence investing in Alberta. Provided the projects are in the best interest of Albertans, we need to hold up our end of the bargain by ensuring timely approvals.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

Teck Resources Frontier project

Is in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, about 110 kilometres northwest of Fort McMurray.

Is expected to produce about 260,000 barrels per day of bitumen once operational.

Involves surface mining operations and will incorporate best practices to protect the environment and reduce emissions.

Requires stringent approval of its development plan – also known as a scheme ­– by the Alberta Energy Regulator before being submitted for government approval.

Terrapin geothermal power project is

Located near Grande Prairie, about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Led by Terrapin Geothermics, in partnership with the Municipal District of Greenview and PCL Construction.

Expected to harness the potential of a reservoir more than 2,000 metres below ground. It is estimated to produce enough geothermal energy to generate five to eight megawatts of electricity and heat – enough to power thousands of homes.

An example of optimizing Alberta’s vast expertise in drilling and technology to create innovative approaches to using the province’s natural resources.

