Promoting Alberta’s Agricultural Strength Abroad - Gateway Gazette

A ministerial mission to Japan and South Korea will promote Alberta’s agriculture and forestry industry and expand market access and diversification.

Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Minister Tanya Fir will travel to Tokyo and Seoul on behalf of Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen June 5-11.

The mission will focus on engaging Canadian agricultural product importers to promote the safety, quality and price-competitiveness of our exports, and showcase Alberta canola, wheat, beef, pork and other food products.

“This mission shows private and public-sector actors in Japan and Korea that Alberta is open for business. Market access and diversification is a critical issue for Alberta’s farmers, ranchers and food and forestry manufacturers, and I’m proud to be part of this mission to promote our world-class agricultural and forestry sectors, and open more doors for Alberta producers and processors so they can continue to grow and succeed here at home.”

Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

Minister Fir will join federal International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr, officials of other provinces, and representatives from various Canadian agriculture industry associations.

The total estimated cost of the mission is $32,331.

Itinerary for Minister Fir*

Wednesday, June 5 Travel to Tokyo Thursday,June 6 Arrive in TokyoBriefing with Embassy of Canada officialsAttend agriculture-focused BBQ reception with Minister Carr Friday, June 7 Meetings with several agricultural processors and grain importersMeeting with agri-food and pork importersTour of oilseed testing facilities Saturday, June 8 Meetings and tours with various Alberta agriculture and forestry industry clientsDinner with Alberta food and forestry industry representatives Sunday, June 9 Depart TokyoTravel to Seoul Monday, June 10 Speak at a Canada-Korea business and market diversification breakfast eventMeeting with major Korean supermarket chain Lotte MartMeetings with importers, agri-food investors, canola importers and food manufacturers Tuesday, June 11 Meetings with forestry product importers, food service businesses and agri-food importersMeeting with beef importersDepart SeoulTravel to Edmonton

*Subject to change.