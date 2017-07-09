Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Alberta

Premier Rachel Notley has asked Minister of Education David Eggen to gather input on ways the government can fight racism, foster acceptance, and promote an inclusive society.

The province is committed to making life better for everyday Albertans and promoting an inclusive society built on a foundation of mutual respect. While we are making progress to combat racism in Alberta, we recognize there is more work to be done.

Over the coming months, Minister Eggen will lead a series of conversations with community organizations and leaders about racism in Alberta and on practical steps the government can take to help Albertans who experience racism.

“Our government is committed to promoting inclusion and mutual respect and it is clear that Albertans share our commitment. However, there is more work to be done to ensure all Albertans are treated with respect and have opportunities to build successful lives for themselves and their families.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

The minister will submit a report to the Premier this fall that will include recommendations on how the government can work with communities to fight racism, foster acceptance and promote inclusion and diversity today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.