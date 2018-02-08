Promoting Tourism, Trade and Investment During Olympics

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman and Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda will promote Alberta tourism, trade and investment opportunities at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

They will also join the City of Calgary’s fact-finding mission at the Olympics.

The Deputy Premier will visit Seoul, Gangneung City and PyeongChang County, South Korea, with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi from Feb. 6-14. Gangneung and PyeongChang will host nearly all of the Olympic venues.

Highlights will include meeting with Korean government officials, promoting Alberta and Alberta business at several investment and trade meetings, participating in a sustainability roundtable and visiting the Olympic Park with the PyeongChang Organizing Committee.

“The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics offer an opportunity for Alberta to engage with South Korea, not only as a priority trade and investment market, but as an important cultural partner.” ~Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman

Minister Miranda will travel to South Korea from Feb. 20-27. The minister’s itinerary includes attending events and meeting with key tourism and airline stakeholders in Seoul and Gangneung and supporting a Travel Alberta and Canada Beef promotional event.

“In addition to observing and gaining valuable information about the Olympic Games operations in real time, this mission allows us to support Alberta athletes participating on Team Canada, build stronger cultural ties with our sister province and promote Alberta throughout South Korea.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Both Deputy Premier Hoffman and Minister Miranda will join Calgary city officials during sessions as part of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Observer Programme. The sessions focus on venue concept, medical services, press operations, technology planning, security operations and athlete and spectator experience. While in PyeongChang, delegates will also meet with IOC and Canada Olympic Committee officials and staff, athletes, parents, spectators and other representatives who use the Olympic Games as a common ground to connect and discuss economic development, tourism, sustainability and innovation.

PyeongCheng is in Alberta’s longest-standing sister province, Gangwon. The twinning relationship was first signed in 1974. The mission presents an opportunity to deepen ties with the Korean province and the Olympics offer a global stage to showcase the relationship. Hoop dancer Dallas Arcand Jr. from Alexander First Nation and the acapella Cree duo of Wendy Walker and Dawn von Arnim – under the group name Reconciliation – will perform at the Cultural Olympiad Art Performance Festival.

The estimated cost of the mission for the deputy premier, minister, one political staff and one department official is $45,413.

Itinerary for Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman*

Tuesday, Feb. 6 to Wednesday, Feb. 7 Travel to Seoul, South Korea Thursday, Feb. 8 Meet with key stakeholders

Travel to Gangneung

Attend the 132 nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session Attend the IOC President’s Dinner Friday, Feb. 9 Attend the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games

Meet with key stakeholders Saturday, Feb. 10 Participate in the Sustainability Roundtable

Observe Olympic events

Support Alberta performers at the Cultural Olympiad Art Performance Festival Sunday, Feb. 11 Visit the Olympic Park with PeyongChang Organizing Committee

Support Alberta performers at the Cultural Olympiad Art Performance Festival Monday, Feb. 12 Tour the International Broadcast Centre

Meet with key stakeholders Tuesday, Feb. 13 Tour of the Olympic Village (Coastal cluster)

Meet with Governor of Gangwon Choi Moon-soon

Attend Olympic Club presentation and discussion

Travel to Seoul Wednesday, Feb. 14 Meet with economic investment stakeholders

Travel to Edmonton

*Subject to change.

Itinerary for Minister Ricardo Miranda*

Sunday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 19 Travel to Seoul, South Korea

Travel to Gangneung Tuesday, Feb. 20 Travel to Chuncheon City and meet with the Vice-Governor of Gangwon Province

Travel to YongPyong Resort to attend the Travel Alberta and Canada Beef promotion event and discuss opportunities under the MOU with Banff/Lake Louise Tourism

Return to Gangneung Wednesday, Feb. 21 Observe Olympic events

Tour Olympic venues including the International Broadcast Centre and the main press centre. Thursday, Feb. 22 Participate in the IOC Observer Program session – Athlete Experience

Tour Athletes’ Village

Observe Olympic events Friday, Feb. 23 Observe Olympic events

Meet with Korean tourism company

Attend Olympic cultural programming Saturday, Feb. 24 Observe Olympic events Sunday, Feb. 25 Attend the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Monday, Feb. 26 Meet with key tourism and airline stakeholders Tuesday, Feb. 27 Meet with key tourism and airline stakeholders

Travel to Alberta

*Subject to change.