Proposed Changes to Electoral Boundaries

If passed, the Electoral Divisions Act would let the Government of Alberta accept recommendations to create three new ridings and consolidate ridings in three other areas of the province with a population below the average.

New electoral divisions are proposed for Calgary and Edmonton, with a third northwest of Calgary. It is also proposed that the number of electoral divisions in three slower-growing rural areas be reduced. Special status would be kept for two rural electoral divisions in the far northwest of the province.

The independent Electoral Boundaries Commission recommended all boundary changes.

“I would like to thank the members of the Electoral Boundaries Commission for their work. While some may not agree with the recommendations, it is important to all Albertans that the new boundaries were decided by an independent body.” >~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation and Government House Leader

The Electoral Boundaries Commission was formed in October 2016 to make recommendations to the legislature before the next general election. The commission conducted an extensive review of Alberta’s electoral map that included a study of census data and written and oral submissions by Albertans at public hearings held throughout the province. The commission submitted its final report to the Alberta legislature on Oct. 19, 2017.

If the Act is passed, new electoral divisions would come into force on the day the writ is issued for the next election.

Quick facts

Electoral boundaries determine the geographic area of electoral divisions where people vote during a provincial election.

The three new proposed electoral divisions are: Airdrie-Cochrane Calgary-North East Edmonton-South

In the three areas with populations: Four electoral divisions would be consolidated into three, including Lac La Biche-St. Paul-Two Hills, Athabasca-Sturgeon-Redwater, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville and Bonnyville-Cold Lake. Five electoral divisions would be consolidated into four, including Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, West Yellowhead, Drayton Valley-Devon, Whitecourt-Ste. Anne and Stony Plain. Seven electoral divisions would become six, including Battle River-Wainwright, Drumheller-Stettler, Strathmore-Brooks, Little Bow, Cardston-Taber-Warner, Cypress-Medicine Hat and Vermilion-Lloydminster.

The commission used Alberta population data produced by Statistics Canada in its 2016 federal census as the basis for its recommendations.

Maps of the recommended new riding boundaries are included in the commission’s final report, which can be found at www.ABebc.ca.