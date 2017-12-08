Proposed Changes to Electoral Boundaries

New electoral divisions are proposed for Calgary and Edmonton, with a third northwest of Calgary. It is also proposed that the number of electoral divisions in three slower-growing rural areas be reduced. Special status would be kept for two rural electoral divisions in the far northwest of the province.
The independent Electoral Boundaries Commission recommended all boundary changes.
“I would like to thank the members of the Electoral Boundaries Commission for their work. While some may not agree with the recommendations, it is important to all Albertans that the new boundaries were decided by an independent body.”
>~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation and Government House Leader
The Electoral Boundaries Commission was formed in October 2016 to make recommendations to the legislature before the next general election. The commission conducted an extensive review of Alberta’s electoral map that included a study of census data and written and oral submissions by Albertans at public hearings held throughout the province. The commission submitted its final report to the Alberta legislature on Oct. 19, 2017.
If the Act is passed, new electoral divisions would come into force on the day the writ is issued for the next election.