Protect Those Who Protect You Campaign Underway

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 18

The John Petropoulos Memorial Fund is excited to announce the launch of our Protect Those Who Protect You campaign.

The campaign includes three new 30-second public service announcements (PSAs) that are currently airing on Shaw Direct and Shaw cable broadcast systems.

Created in partnership with V Strategies Inc., Mount Royal University, Calgary EMS, Calgary Police Service and Calgary Fire Department, the PSAs are intended to show the potential impact of workplace and traffic hazards on first responders.

Shaw customers in Canada and the United States can see these videos on several channels, including A&E, AMC, BBC World, CNN, Fox News, Golf Channel, NFL Network, MSNBC, Spike, CNBC, HLN and the Game Show Network.

Accompanying 30-second radio PSAs will be broadcast in the months ahead and Protect Those Who Protect You PSAs will also be shared on social media.

Check our website and social media channels – including FacebookTwitter, Instagram and LinkedIn – regularly for updates on the campaign.

