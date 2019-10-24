Protecting Patients in Addiction Treatment - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has ordered the Addiction Recovery Network to cease operating in light of concerns about patient safety.

Alberta Health has received numerous complaints alleging poor safety, quality of care and inappropriate financial practices of the facility in Clearwater County.

“Our government will not stand by while any company seeks to take advantage of families or individuals dealing with addiction or mental health issues. To any company engaged in harmful practices: know that we will pursue you to the fullest extent of our authority. We will not allow the process of recovery to be brought into disrepute. Our government was elected to stand up for Albertans. We’re going to do just that.”Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

The government is taking this action in response to serious concerns that the Addiction Recovery Network is not providing safe, quality services and providing consumer protections. The action is being taken under the authority of the Public Health Act and the Mental Health Services Protection Act.

The latter act allows the minister of health to issue an order to authorize an investigation and direct a residential addiction treatment service provider to cease offering or providing services.

“Based on the number and nature of complaints our ministry has received, I have signed a ministerial order directing Alberta Health staff to investigate the facility once patients have been safely moved to another treatment centre. Our government will always put the safety of patients and families first.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Patients of this facility have been offered services at another facility where they can continue their treatment at no additional cost.

