Providing the Royal Canadian Navy with Greater Flexibility for Ashore Operations - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, Ontario – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces
Through our defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, we have been, and will continue to be engaged in operations throughout the world. As the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is increasingly called upon to support humanitarian assistance and participate in joint operations ashore, we are investing in the equipment needed to better fulfill these missions.
Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, announced a contract of approximately $12 million to acquire five ship-to-shore connector systems that will support such missions. These systems will be built in Canada by Navamar Inc.
With these ship-to-shore connector systems, vessels such as our Joint Support Ships will have an enhanced and robust capability to transfer cargo and equipment from the ship to the shore. They will enable the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to respond more rapidly to operations and joint actions ashore.
As we recapitalize our fleets and equipment, the RCN will continue to excel at sea, providing Canada with first response capabilities across the full spectrum of operations.
“This investment will allow the Royal Canadian Navy to provide support where vessels cannot berth, to deliver relief supplies for people in need, and to accomplish the difficult work we ask of them. The ship-to-shore connector systems will provide greater flexibility to our CAF and become a key component of mission success.”
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence
“Today’s announcement is yet another example that the National Shipbuilding Strategy is succeeding in helping to build a strong, sustainable marine sector in Canada that is providing economic benefits and maintaining jobs across the country. Companies of all sizes are benefitting from work through the NSS, as we continue the process of providing the Royal Canadian Navy with the equipment they need to do their important work.”
The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility