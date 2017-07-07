Province Commits to the Calgary Green Line

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 07

The Government of Alberta is investing in state-of-the-art public transit to create jobs and keep thousands of Calgarians moving.

Premier Notley and Mayor Nenshi discuss provincial funding for Calgary’s Green Line LRT

The Calgary Green Line will serve more than 60,000 Calgarians every day by safely and efficiently connecting communities from 16th Avenue North through the downtown core to Shepard in the southeast. Once the Green Line is complete, this investment will mean Calgarians spend less time commuting and more time with their families and loved ones.

“The Green Line project is about connecting Albertans – to work, to recreation and to home to spend time with their loved ones. This important investment will also create much-needed local jobs, support the quality of life in the City of Calgary and help to protect our environment now and in the future.”

Rachel Notley, Premier

In the 10 years leading up to opening day, Stage 1 of Green Line construction is estimated to create more than 12,000 direct  jobs and over 8,000 supporting jobs, such as engineering, planning and administration.

The project will also support new, transit-oriented developments like Quarry Park in the south, where people can live, work and play, and have access to jobs and services across Calgary.

The province will provide one-third of the total project cost, up to $1.53 billion over eight years to support Stage 1. The funds will come from the Climate Leadership Plan.

“Green Line is Calgary’s highest public transit infrastructure priority, a priority that our government is proud to support. The Green Line will help make life better for Calgarians by supporting an affordable, accessible and environmentally sustainable transportation option in the city, connecting residents to essential services, education and jobs.”

Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Infrastructure

“As the largest public infrastructure project in our history, the Green Line will transform our city. This is an investment in quality of life for all Calgarians—an investment that will also create jobs and encourage economic and community development. I’m proud of the work we’ve all done to get here today and I’m thrilled to have the Government of Alberta on board.”

Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary

“Today’s funding announcement is monumental. Stage 1 of the Green Line will reduce congestion and pollution while transforming how Calgarians live, work and play. All three orders of government should be commended on how they’ve worked together to turn this project into a reality.”

Jeff Binks, president, LRT on the Green Foundation

Quick facts

  • Revenue from the Climate Leadership Plan, including the carbon levy, will be reinvested to grow and diversify Alberta’s economy and rebated to Albertans. Support for green infrastructure projects, like transit, are included.
  • The City of Calgary estimates that when Stage 1 of the Green Line is completed in 2026, it will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30,000 tonnes of C02 annually.
  • Once the full Green Line LRT is completed, the project is estimated to reduce GHG emissions by 55,000 tonnes of CO2 annually by 2048, growing to 67,000 tonnes annually in 2076.The City of Calgary projects the Green Line is expected to create more than 12,000 direct construction jobs and an additional 8,150 jobs in supporting industries over the next 10 years. More than 400 long-term jobs are expected to be created for the operations and maintenance of Stage 1 of the Green Line.
  • This government has already committed more than $345 million to Calgary LRT projects, including nearly $148 million for Green Line early works and nearly $197 million for previously approved projects, including the 17th Avenue Southeast Transitway.
  • With the nearly $148 million in provincial GreenTRIP support announced in December 2016 for Green Line early works, the total provincial contribution towards the Green Line is $1.68 billion.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Dog in a Hot Car: What are You Willing to Lose?

High River’s Happy Trails to be Paved as Part of Canada 150 Legacy Project

Brian Jean Receives Custom Coasters, Purchases Boots from Alberta Boots

New Data Reveals Impact of Big Minimum Wage Hikes on Small Business

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Green Party of Alberta Announces First Candidates for November Leadership Vote Next Post New Data Reveals Impact of Big Minimum Wage Hikes on Small Business
%d bloggers like this: