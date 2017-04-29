Province Gets Big Trucks off Tofield Town Roads

A new five-kilometre Highway 834 bypass will circle Tofield to the east, getting industrial traffic away from schools and homes.

Highway 834 is an oversize-load corridor whose current alignment brings it into the town of Tofield, through residential areas and near to playing fields and schools, including CW Sears Elementary School.

Each year, more than 900 loads are oversized, requiring special permits from Alberta Transportation. In 2016, the average daily traffic count on Highway 834 at the Highway 626 intersection in the middle of town was 1,400 vehicles, including an average 92 semi-trailers per day.

The new alignment to the east of town will reduce congestion and delays for industry and other highway users while separating industry and other highway users from local vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Jessica Littlewood, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville, made the announcement today on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason.

“Our government is making investments to make life better and spur economic development in both big-city and small-town Alberta. The bypass will support economic development and reduce traffic delays for industry, allowing it to move goods safely and efficiently outside of the urban area, greatly enhancing safety and peace and quiet for students and area residents.” Jessica Littlewood, MLA, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville

“This is great news. Having so many oversize loads pass by ball fields and the elementary school is always a worry, for residents and truckers alike. The bypass will benefit both the truckers and citizens of Tofield.” Harold Conquest, Mayor of Tofield

“This project has been a long time in the planning and will help to reroute heavy and wide loads north of Tofield into Beaver County, vastly improving safety for our residents.” Kevin Smook, Reeve of Beaver County

The project also includes realignment of a section of Highway 14 south of Tofield where it intersects Highway 834 to provide a longer, safer distance for traffic to stop at a railway crossing adjacent to the intersection. It’s estimated the project will support up to 75 jobs when construction begins.