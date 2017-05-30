Province Marks Tourism Week and Record Numbers

Newly released data from the Alberta Tourism Market Monitor shows the province’s national parks experienced record visitation in 2016 – the highest since 2004 – and the Alberta Resorts region also set a record high occupancy rate last year.
Banff welcomed about four million visitors (including group tours), up by 4.7 per cent from 2015. Jasper had more than two million visitors (including group tours), increasing almost four per cent from 2015, and Waterton Lakes saw more than a half million visitors in 2016, jumping by 12.9 per cent over 2015.
“Albertans should be proud of their dynamic and resilient tourism industry. Whether Albertans are enjoying staycations, or visitors are coming for a holiday, tourism continues to spur economic growth, creates jobs, and make lives better for Albertans.”
“Destination-marketing strategies work because industry partners work together to create memorable experiences for visitors and residents alike. Tourism Week is an opportunity to showcase successful outcomes from these partnerships and to celebrate the growing contribution our industry makes to our beautiful province.”
The tourism industry is comprised of over 19,000 businesses that support more than 127,000 jobs across the province.
According to Statistics Canada, more than 34 million visitors to Alberta spent $8.1 billion in 2015.
Travellers from other provinces in Canada led Alberta’s tourism sector numbers in 2015. Spending and visitation from other provinces increased by 8.3 and 4.6 per cent, respectively, over 2014 – the most this segment has grown since 2012. Visitation and spending from the United States and international markets remained strong, with 1.8 million travellers spending $1.9 billion in 2015.
With Alberta’s economy continuing its recovery and free admission to all national parks in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, visitation to the province is expected to grow again this year.
The Government of Alberta continues to make strategic investments to expand the tourism industry and maximize opportunities. Key tourism investments include:
Tourism Week in Canada is a grassroots initiative by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada that brings attention to the economic opportunities available through travel and tourism.