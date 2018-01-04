Province Protects and Supports Education in 2017

Government demonstrated the importance of education by continuing to fund for enrolment, introducing legislation to protect all students and saving Alberta families hundreds of dollars by reducing school fees.

Four significant education bills became law in 2017, including An Act to Support Gay Straight Alliances, An Act to Reduce School Fees, The Northland School Division Act and The School Amendment Act, all of which make life better for Alberta families.

“One of the most important investments we can make in the future of our province is investing in our children’s education. Looking back on the past year, I am so proud of all that we have done and I am excited to continue to build a better, stronger education system in 2018.”

~David Eggen, Minister of Education

Saving families $54 million by reducing school fees for 600,000 students

In June 2017, government proclaimed An Act to Reduce School Fees , which eliminated fees for specific instructional supplies and materials, as well as transportation fees for students who live 2.4 kilometres or more away from their designated school.

Ensuring students can form gay-straight alliances without fear of being outed

In November 2017, government introduced a bill to ensure that all students can safely form gay-straight alliances and that all schools will be safe and welcoming for all students regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

An Act to Support Gay-Straight Alliances came into effect on Dec. 15.

Feeding some of our most vulnerable kids so they have more energy and can better focus on learning

Through our $3.5-million school nutrition pilot in the 2016-17 school year, we provided daily snacks, breakfast or lunch to approximately 5,000 kids in 33 schools.

We have expanded the program to help more than 21,000 kids daily in 200 schools in the 2017-18 school year, thanks to an additional $10-million investment.

Investing in teachers and classrooms