Province Releases Olympic Funding Information - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is fulfilling its commitment to release financial information a minimum of 30 days ahead of the City of Calgary’s plebiscite on hosting the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In a letter to Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and federal Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan, Finance Minister Joe Ceci outlined details of the province’s pledge to provide $700 million in support to host the 2026 Games.

The Alberta government has posted a copy of the letter to Mayor Nenshi and Minister Duncan, along with other documents related to Calgary’s bid exploration process, on alberta.ca/calgary2026.

The Government of Alberta’s support is contingent on Calgarians voting in favour of hosting the Olympics on Nov 13. The province is providing details of its commitment and conditions now to ensure Calgarians have the information they need to make a fully informed decision.