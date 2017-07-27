Province Reveals Culture Days Celebration Sites

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Alberta Culture Days, the province’s largest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit.

Sixty-eight organizations have been named official celebration sites, 12 more than in 2016. The sites will receive a total of $200,000 to hold events Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

During Culture Days, Albertans can expect a fun-filled, family friendly weekend packed with such events as hands-on art workshops, live musical performances, historical exhibits, doodle walls and art displays, puppetry, outdoor movie screenings, delicious food and more.

“The Government of Alberta is proud to support Alberta Culture Days and the communities that put on amazing events every year. For 10 years, we have celebrated Alberta’s diverse and vibrant art and culture community, highlighting all the amazing aspects that make this province unique. The arts and cultural sector not only helps make lives better for Albertans, it is also a significant economic driver supporting local businesses and creating jobs” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Five organizations have been named Alberta Culture Days feature celebration sites and will offer three days of programming:

Beaver First Nation, High Level Albertans are invited to participate in a showcase of the history of Indigenous people from the blanket exercise to a tea dance/round dance and powwow. Gain a better understanding of the history of Indigenous people and learn about the way of life early in the 1900s.

Stony Plain Public Library The Stony Plain community will be alive with an array of activities such as digital art creations, music, pottery, Métis finger weaving, bannock making and teepee tales.

Francis Winspear Centre for Music, Edmonton To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Francis Winspear Centre for Music, Albertans are invited to attend a massive block party. There will be live performances, workshops, multicultural dances and behind-the-scenes tours.

cSPACE, Calgary Activities over the three days include a variety of free workshops, performances and exhibitions, along with a showcase of temporary art installations. Two major public art projects will also be unveiled.

Canadian Mountain Arts Foundation, Canmore Join in a wide range of activities including free workshops, artist demonstrations, performances and free drop-in activities.



Sixty-three other groups across the province have been selected as celebration sites to hold one or two days of family friendly programming. A complete list can be found at albertaculturedays.ca.

Hold your own event

Anyone can hold an Alberta Culture Days event. It can be as simple as a block party or as elaborate as a concert. Organizations hosting an event are encouraged to post to the National Culture Days Calendar. Planning ideas and promotional tools can be found at albertaculturedays.ca.

In 2016, more than 87 communities and organizations held 315 events, with more than 145,000 Albertans enjoying the festivities.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a movement to raise awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities.