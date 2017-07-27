Province Reveals Culture Days Celebration Sites

During Culture Days, Albertans can expect a fun-filled, family friendly weekend packed with such events as hands-on art workshops, live musical performances, historical exhibits, doodle walls and art displays, puppetry, outdoor movie screenings, delicious food and more.
“The Government of Alberta is proud to support Alberta Culture Days and the communities that put on amazing events every year. For 10 years, we have celebrated Alberta’s diverse and vibrant art and culture community, highlighting all the amazing aspects that make this province unique. The arts and cultural sector not only helps make lives better for Albertans, it is also a significant economic driver supporting local businesses and creating jobs”
Five organizations have been named Alberta Culture Days feature celebration sites and will offer three days of programming:
Sixty-three other groups across the province have been selected as celebration sites to hold one or two days of family friendly programming. A complete list can be found at albertaculturedays.ca.
Anyone can hold an Alberta Culture Days event. It can be as simple as a block party or as elaborate as a concert. Organizations hosting an event are encouraged to post to the National Culture Days Calendar. Planning ideas and promotional tools can be found at albertaculturedays.ca.
In 2016, more than 87 communities and organizations held 315 events, with more than 145,000 Albertans enjoying the festivities.
Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a movement to raise awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities.