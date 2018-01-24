Province to Review Disability Program in Alberta

A review of the Persons with Developmental Disabilities program will explore how to improve services for Albertans with developmental disabilities.

The review is part of the government’s commitment to improve supports for Albertans with disabilities.

“We are committed to listening to and working with the community on all issues that matter to them to make life better for Albertans with disabilities. This review will be an opportunity to explore ways to ensure this program remains relevant to the needs of Albertans today and into the future. I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with individuals, families, staff and advocates in shaping and conducting this review.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Since 2015, significant improvements have been made to the Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) program. Improvements include a $55-million investment to provide supports for an additional 800 PDD clients, ending the Supports Intensity Scale (SIS) and increasing client and staff safety.

“The vision Albertans with developmental disabilities and their families have today in terms of a meaningful and inclusive life has evolved over the decades and we now need a provincial government vision and PDD program that aligns with the hopes and dreams of individuals with developmental disabilities, their families and communities. Minister Sabir’s leadership in launching this forward-thinking review and ensuring families and individuals with developmental disabilities are fully heard and engaged is much appreciated.” ~Bruce Uditsky, Inclusion Alberta CEO and parent of a son who receives PDD services

“This review is so important, and is such good news. I feel like our family’s concerns have been listened to. This government has once again shown that it values the voices of individuals and families. We can’t express how pleased we are that this government will be collaborating with families and listening.” ~Lesley Tabler, parent of an adult with a disability

“We are very pleased to see this much-needed review moving forward and have every confidence that families and individuals with developmental disabilities will be integral to every aspect of the review process. Minister Sabir is to be commended for his commitment to proceeding only with the full involvement of families and other stakeholders and with the review’s only intention being the improvement of PDD so as to further the quality of life for Albertans with developmental disabilities.” ~Barb MacIntyre, Inclusion Alberta president and parent of a son receiving supports from the PDD

“ACDS and our member service provider organizations are encouraged by the commitment to engage individuals, families and stakeholder organizations in shaping and informing the review, as these voices are critical in ensuring the review results in changes that create a responsive system that supports meaningful inclusion in the community for individuals. We look forward to being active voices in this process along with all members of the disability community and are appreciative of the opportunity to be involved in this important initiative.” ~Andrea Hesse, CEO of Alberta Council of Disability Services

Work to engage the community on this review is already underway. Further details on the scope and timing of the review will be shared after further discussions with the community.