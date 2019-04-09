Provincial Election 2019: Candidates Running in the Foothills - Gateway Gazette

(includes Millarville, Priddis, Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows)
CROWSHOE, ANITA
MIDGLEY, GWYNETH
PHILLIPS, DAVE
ROSIN, MIRANDA
STANTON, BRENDA
WESTHEAD, CAMERON (CAM)
(includes Black Diamond, Turner Valley, Okotoks and DeWinton)
IRVING, DAN
KERR, RON
OVERLAND, ERIK
SIGURDSON, RJ
Livingstone-Macleod Riding
(includes Longview and High River)
GARDNER, CAM
HAUSER , DYLIN
MEECH, TIM
PERGENTILE, WENDY
REID, ROGER
SPARKES, VERN
Go to the Elections Alberta website to confirm you are on the voters list and to find out where you vote. Election boundaries have changed since the last Provincial election and just because you were on the voters list last time doesn’t guarantee you still are on it. (https://www.elections.ab.ca/voters/ )
For more information check out Dave Alberta (https://daveberta.ca/alberta-election/ ) and follow the social media sites for more up-to-date information on the election.
MAPS (click to enlarge)