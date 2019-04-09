Provincial Election 2019: Candidates Running in the Foothills - Gateway Gazette

Banff-Kananaskis

(includes Millarville, Priddis, Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows)

CROWSHOE, ANITA

ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE PARTY https://albertaindependence.ca/what-we-believe/ MIDGLEY, GWYNETH

ALBERTA LIBERAL PARTY https://www.albertaliberal.com/platform_preview_2019 PHILLIPS, DAVE

INDEPENDENT ROSIN, MIRANDA

UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY https://www.albertastrongandfree.ca/ STANTON, BRENDA

ALBERTA PARTY https://www.albertaparty.ca/position_statements WESTHEAD, CAMERON (CAM)

ALBERTA NDP https://rachelnotley.ca/platform

Highwood Riding

(includes Black Diamond, Turner Valley, Okotoks and DeWinton)

IRVING, DAN

ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE PARTY https://albertaindependence.ca/what-we-believe/ KERR, RON

ALBERTA PARTY https://www.albertaparty.ca/position_statements OVERLAND, ERIK

ALBERTA NDP https://rachelnotley.ca/platform SIGURDSON, RJ

UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY https://www.albertastrongandfree.ca/

Livingstone-Macleod Riding

(includes Longview and High River)

Go to the Elections Alberta website to confirm you are on the voters list and to find out where you vote. Election boundaries have changed since the last Provincial election and just because you were on the voters list last time doesn’t guarantee you still are on it. (https://www.elections.ab.ca/voters/ )

For more information check out Dave Alberta (https://daveberta.ca/alberta-election/ ) and follow the social media sites for more up-to-date information on the election.

Vote April 16th

MAPS (click to enlarge)