 Provincial Election 2019: Candidates Running in the Foothills - Gateway Gazette

Provincial Election 2019: Candidates Running in the Foothills

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 08

Banff-Kananaskis

(includes Millarville, Priddis, Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows)

CROWSHOE, ANITA
ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE PARTY

https://albertaindependence.ca/what-we-believe/

MIDGLEY, GWYNETH
ALBERTA LIBERAL PARTY

https://www.albertaliberal.com/platform_preview_2019

PHILLIPS, DAVE
INDEPENDENT

  

ROSIN, MIRANDA
UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY

https://www.albertastrongandfree.ca/

STANTON, BRENDA
ALBERTA PARTY

https://www.albertaparty.ca/position_statements

WESTHEAD, CAMERON (CAM)
ALBERTA NDP

https://rachelnotley.ca/platform

Highwood Riding

(includes Black Diamond, Turner Valley, Okotoks and DeWinton)

IRVING, DAN
ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE PARTY

https://albertaindependence.ca/what-we-believe/

KERR, RON
ALBERTA PARTY

https://www.albertaparty.ca/position_statements

OVERLAND, ERIK
ALBERTA NDP

https://rachelnotley.ca/platform

SIGURDSON, RJ
UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY

https://www.albertastrongandfree.ca/

Livingstone-Macleod Riding

(includes Longview and High River)

GARDNER, CAM
ALBERTA NDP

https://rachelnotley.ca/platform

HAUSER , DYLIN 
ALBERTA LIBERAL PARTY

https://www.albertaliberal.com/platform_preview_2019

MEECH, TIM
ALBERTA PARTY

https://www.albertaparty.ca/position_statements

PERGENTILE, WENDY
GREEN PARTY OF ALBERTA

https://greenpartyofalberta.ca/platform-2019/

REID, ROGER
UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY

https://www.albertastrongandfree.ca/

SPARKES, VERN
ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE PARTY

https://albertaindependence.ca/what-we-believe/

Go to the Elections Alberta website to confirm you are on the voters list and to find out where you vote. Election boundaries have changed since the last Provincial election and just because you were on the voters list last time doesn’t guarantee you still are on it. (https://www.elections.ab.ca/voters/ )

For more information check out Dave Alberta (https://daveberta.ca/alberta-election/ ) and follow the social media sites for more up-to-date information on the election.

Vote April 16th

MAPS (click to enlarge)

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Provincial Election 2019: Candidates Running in the Foothills

Turner Valley ~ Here’s Your New Team

Black Diamond Meet Your New Team

Town of Turner Valley Municipal Election Results (unofficial)

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Planet Waves Horoscopes: April 8 – 15, 2019 Next Post Provincial Election 2019: Candidates Running in the Foothills