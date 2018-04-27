Provincial Employment Supports Expanded - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is investing $15 million over three years to ensure Albertans have the supports they need to be successful in the workforce.

Job seekers around the province will find more employment training opportunities through the expansion of the Transition to Employment Services program in 14 communities across Alberta.

This funding will provide about 1,500 Albertans in both urban and rural settings with opportunities to gain new skills, expand existing ones and learn about transitioning trends in emerging job sectors.

“As our economy continues to show signs of a strong recovery, our government is committed to ensuring all Albertans are able to benefit. Investing in skills training provides more Albertans with the skills employers are looking for and supports them to be successful in the labour market. This is how we will work together to make sure Alberta has an economic recovery built to last.” ~Christina Gray, Alberta Minister of Labour

“Canadians deserve a chance to contribute to — and benefit from — an economy fueled by innovation. Together with the provinces and territories, we are building a new generation of skills development programs and employment supports that are flexible, responsive and focused on the diverse needs of Canadians.” ~Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

“Our job placement program provides support to both unemployed Albertans and our employer community. We help our clients with job search techniques, skill upgrading and making connections with employers who have job openings. By working together, we can successfully help unemployed Albertans find jobs.” ~Debbie Green, executive director, Bredin Centre for Learning

“This program helped me get the skills I needed to find a new job. Staff helped me with short-term training, mock interviews, writing a good resume and cover letter and they helped me find jobs I was interested in. This program helped me get the job I have now.” ~Ahmed Kamara, past student of Transition to Employment Services

“Partnerships with organizations like Bredin help us hire qualified Albertans who care about supporting individuals with disabilities. Through this program, we’ve been able to build a team we can count on to support our clients to get a head start.” ~Tilton Reed, CEO, Entrust Disability Services

Albertans are encouraged to learn more about government programs to support employment during Alberta Career Week, April 23-27. Events are happening in communities across the province. To learn more about Career Week events in your community, visit the Government of Alberta website.

This funding is in partnership with the Government of Canada.

Transition to Employment Services provide

short-term skills training

unpaid work exposure

job-matching services

job placement and ongoing supports

interview prep including support for writing resumes and cover letters

connections between training providers and employers

New Transition to Employment Services contracts