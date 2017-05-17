Provincial Girls Tier 3 Rugby Championship Volunteers Needed

The following request has been received from Black Diamond Councillor, Ruth Goodwin. If you can help, please contact her via her email which can be found below.

Hello all.

The organizers of this year’s provincial Girls Tier 3 Rugby Championship Tournament June 9-10th being held at the Oilfields High School in Black Diamond, are looking for volunteers to man the doors/gates(2), Host the Hospitality Room , Gopher (extra help/random jobs and man access points) and the concession tent. They will require assistance as well the morning of June 9th (early….. like 6 AM) to set up tents, banners and an assortment of items in arranging the field area for the 2-day event.

The volunteer commitment times are allotted in 2-hour segments with the event starting on Friday at 9 – 6.30 PM. Saturday it starts at 8 AM and goes only until 3.30 PM.

If you’re interested in volunteering then please contact me at my personal email address – [email protected] and let me know what you’d like to do. If you have a buddy that you would like to work with let me know and I’ll include their name as well.

Feel free to send this email out to your friends and individuals you think may be interested in supporting their community youth and our partners (teachers/organizers) who have worked so hard to bring a provincial sporting event to our community.

Thank you for your kind consideration and I look forward to hearing from you.

Ruth Goodwin Councillor, Town of Black Diamond Have a wonderful day,

