Provincial Parks Day-use Liquor Sites Selected - Gateway Gazette

As part of government’s commitment to relax liquor consumption in Alberta parks 14 of the province’s day-use area picnic sites will permit liquor consumption with food.
“Another promise made and another promise delivered as our government continues to reduce red tape and end unnecessary prohibition-era liquor constraints.”Jason Kenney, Premier
The select sites feature about 200 picnic tables between them, and are located in all regions of the province. All approved day-use area picnic sites will include signage indicating permitted liquor consumption from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’ve committed to ending the war on fun in Alberta’s provincial parks. The vast majority of park users enjoy our natural spaces responsibly and our government believes in allowing adults to be adults. Happy Canada Day and, as always, please enjoy the province’s parks responsibly.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks
Recently, in addition to ending the provincial parks’ liquor ban, government announced that regulations and policies have been clarified to ease approvals and support for event organizers hosting festivals in municipalities and provincial parks.
Relaxing liquor constraints supports government efforts to reduce red tape and ensure that regulations are rooted in sensible, evidence-based approaches.